Guitar Center Professional Makes Moves for Continued Growth in 2012

— After a strong 10th-anniversary year in 2011, GC Pro is poised for further expansion and enhanced customer services in the coming year —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, February 14, 2012 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, is proud to have capped off a strong 2011, its banner 10th-anniversary year, with a number of initiatives that position GC Pro for further growth in 2012.

“GC Pro had a fabulous 2011,” stated GC Pro Vice President Rick Plushner. “We performed above expectations with greater than 30% growth over 2010 – the biggest one-year jump we’ve had in our history. We’re proud of our success and our growing reputation in the industry. In 2012, we are focusing on reinforcing our infrastructure in an effort to provide the best possible customer service, as well as increasing our sales force.”

A number of recent hires reflect this emphasis on customer service and sales. The following sales personnel have been added to their respective GC Pro locations:

Jason Block Atlanta, Georgia

Adam Muraski Brookfield, Wisconsin

Chris Hodkins Denver, Colorado

Ricardo Jimenez Hallandale, Florida

David Touloumian Hollywood, California

Michael Merrill Houston, Texas

Eric Kreuzer Nashville, Tennessee

Javier Willis San Diego (La Mesa), California

Nic De La Riva San Francisco, California

Maryam Haddad Seattle, Washington

Aside from that, these logistics coordinators have been appointed, to help GC Pro fulfill orders, optimize efficiency and expedite delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.

Dwayne Wright Dallas, Texas

Martina Mehta Hallandale, Florida

Nick Zamora Houston, Texas

John Maxson Indianapolis, Indiana

Karla Kennedy Manhattan, New York

“Several offices now have three-person teams improving our ability to spend more time consulting and fulfilling customer orders,” noted Plushner. “The Logistics Coordinators are a significant addition. Once a sales engineer develops specifications and provides consultations for a client, the Logistics Coordinator plays an integral role in ordering the products – whether from a surrounding Guitar Center store, our distribution center or a special order from vendors – and then tracks the order and coordinates delivery. Getting orders right and delivering on time, every time, is what our clients have come to expect from GC Pro, and the Logistics Coordinators serve to strengthen customer service and satisfaction.”

The Dallas location hosts one of the teams benefiting from a recently appointed Logistics Coordinator. Jeff McDaniel, Senior Account Manager based out of Dallas, notes, “Dwayne [Wright, Logistics Coordinator] joined us starting January 1, and it has made a huge impact in the way we do business. We already had a great workflow and relationship with our clients, but with a Logistics Coordinator, we are able to keep things running just that much more smoothly, fully serving our clients to an even greater extent. And Dwayne is a great fit – he is super-nice, well-connected and great with customers.” Wright notes, “This is a great office with a really cool vibe, and I’m proud to join the team. I am looking forward to a big year for me and for GC Pro. I think the new team infrastructure puts us in a position to maximize all of our tools and help customers get to the next level. Already we can see and feel things going the right way. It’s all positive.” Rounding out the Dallas team is Account Manager Kevin Deal, a recent transplant from the Plano location. He states, “It is a pleasure to be working with such an outstanding team here in Dallas. 2012 is going to be an excellent year for our office, and I’m proud to be a significant part of moving us forward for years to come.”

GC Pro is also expanding its Technical Services operation. In 2011, GC Pro opened a Technical Services office in the Hollywood location, and in April 2012 a new office in Nashville will open, with a dedicated GC Pro Technician, providing services direct from the Nashville GC Pro location, building up custom CTO Mac systems for turnkey recording purposes in installation in the Nashville area.

Additionally, GC Pro is establishing a national headquarters based out of the Hollywood location, including offices for GC Pro executive staff, technical services and sales. This location will also be equipped to host vendor and customer meetings, as well as an upgraded pro audio demonstration facility. Plushner stated, “We already have an excellent demo facility, but we’re going to be improving upon that and making it truly a world-class working recording studio where people can come and see the gear that we recommend. We’re very excited about seeing that in action, and we hope our customers are too. With our expanding staff and enhanced services, we are refining what we do well, and that is customer relations, and that will lead to another strong year for GC Pro and our customers, both new and returning.”

For more information, please visit www.gcpro.com .