WAVES AUDIO INTRODUCES VUVUZELA NOISE REDUCTION SOLUTION FOR 2010 FIFA WORLD CUP

— Waves WNS Noise Suppressor and Q10 Paragraphic Equalizer reduce noise on soccer championship broadcasts —

KNOXVILLE, TN, June 15, 2010 — Today, Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, responded to the difficulties facing the 2010 FIFA World Cup telecasts by unveiling a solution that dramatically reduces the problematic sound of the omnipresent Vuvuzela trumpet favored by South African soccer fans. In response to the widely publicized complaints from TV viewers and broadcasters about the continuous Vuvuzela blasts, Waves engineers feverishly began devising a solution to decrease the amount of noise.

Working in conjunction with a major television broadcaster, Waves crafted a real-time processing chain consisting of two plugins which proved effective in solving the task at hand: The WNS Waves Noise Suppressor and the Q10 Paragraphic Equalizer. These two audio plugins together not only reduce the Vuvuzela noise, they increase the intelligibility of the game announcers’ play-by-play action and color commentary. In fact, the processing chain is already being used by several major broadcast outlets.

The processing chain for Vuvuzela noise reduction is now available as load-and-use sessions for Pro Tools, Waves MultiRack, and Cubase. These sessions may be downloaded at http://www.waves.com/content.aspx?id=5798.

About the Plugins

WNS Waves Noise Suppressor is a real-time noise reduction plugin that is unsurpassed for noise suppression in both indoor and outdoor environments with constant or modulating noise. Originally engineered for reducing noise from dialogue in film and video, WNS has since proven itself invaluable as a broadcast tool.

Q10 Paragraphic Equalizer delivers precision equalization in any audio situation: broadcast, recording, mixing, mastering, and more. With power and features that far surpass the capabilities of analog gear, the Q10 is capable of spectral modifications that range from subtle to extreme.