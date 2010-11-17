GV EXPO BOOTH # 538

MYERS TO SHOW ITS PROTRACK BROADCAST

MANAGEMENT SUITE AT GV EXPO 2010

Northampton, MA (November 16, 2010) – Myers Information Systems will demonstrate the full range of its popular ProTrack business management systems in Booth #538 at Government Video Expo 2010 (December 1-2 in Washington, DC). ProTrack is a comprehensive, scalable solution for broadcast traffic, scheduling, programming, and sales management; it supports numerous content workflow models and industry segments, including: Commercial, Government and Public media, as well as Community, Corporate, Educational, Satellite, and Faith-Based media entities.

The Myers team will highlight ProTrack's new Media Asset Management (MAM) module, providing business rule-based life-cycle control over digital content files. ProTrack MAM ensures that multi-channel / multi-platform content is accurately identified, catalogued, and made available for airplay as needed. Each asset's location, audio / video format, aspect ratio, and other critical metadata are accessible to both the user interface and to automated processes for migration among storage devices, playlist (automation) execution, and other content management tasks.

ProTrack TV, and its companion Radio edition, are full featured business systems that integrate program acquisition, scheduling, traffic, multi-platform distribution, content repurposing, asset management, and detailed reporting capabilities. Suitable for individual, multichannel and multi-station media facilities, ProTrack's modular, open standards design provides flexibility for the rapidly evolving media environment, while protecting existing IT investments and reducing total cost-of-ownership.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been focused on the development of broadcast management software since 1982. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

Myers Information Systems contact: Crist Myers

+1-413-585-9820 / sales@myersinfosys.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com