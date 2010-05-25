Editshare Announces Beta Program For Lightworks Open Source

MEDIA ALERT

Boston, MA – May 25, 2010 – EditShare™, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, has announced the Lightworks Open Source beta program. Lightworks Open Source is the industry’s first open-source development initiative for a large-scale, non-linear editing (NLE) platform. It offers an unprecedented gateway into the NLE’s core engine, enabling the implementation of progressive features and workflows.

Limited to 80 highly-experienced participants, the exclusive beta program offering includes imminent new features of Lightworks Open Source, including: project sharing, advanced 3D stereoscopic editing, Universal Media File support, native RED support, native 2K support, and integration with Avid and FCP. Qualified editors can apply to participate in the beta program before June 21, 2010 by visiting: http://www.editshare.com/betaprogram.

For further Lightworks Open Source information, please visit: http://www.editshare.com.

