Pilat Media Appoints Tanya Yankelevich as Vice President Software Delivery for Flagship IBMS Product

LONDON -- June 8, 2010 -- Pilat Media, the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced the appointment of Tanya Yankelevich as vice president, software delivery. In this newly created position, Yankelevich will support Pilat Media's growing sales presence and expanding customer base by ensuring the timely and high-quality delivery of new releases of the company's flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS).

"Tanya is an ideal choice to help us strengthen and increase our focus on delivery efficiency and software quality as our company continues to expand its global market presence," said Tuval Lava, COO, Pilat Media. "Her deep knowledge and understanding of the business drivers of large companies in many countries, as well as the organizational implications of major software projects, will enable us to drive future releases of IBMS into the market efficiently and cost-effectively."

Yankelevich has more than 20 years of experience in development and implementation of large-scale software systems and software delivery management. Prior to joining Pilat Media, she served as vice president of professional services for Pontis, a developer of marketing software systems for communications service providers. Previously, Yankelevich served in various software development, management, and vice president roles at Amdocs, most recently as vice president of customer delivery in charge of development and delivery of complex software projects for tier one telecommunications clients.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Pilat Media, as IBMS is quickly becoming the global standard for enterprise business management in media companies of all sizes," said Yankelevich. "I'm looking forward to being a part of this momentum and working with company management to help ensure successful releases of IBMS going forward."

