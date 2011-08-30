DVEO to Highlight Frequency Agile DVB-T/DVB-T2 Receiver and MPEG-2 and H.264 Decoder at IBC 2011, Stand 2.A48

San Diego, California -- August 30, 2011 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their professional high definition DVB-T/DVB-T2 frequency agile receiver and H.264 and MPEG-2 decoder. The Virenza-T+T2™ will be featured at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13, at Stand 2.A48.

Suitable for both IPTV and European broadcast distribution, the Virenza-T+T2 demodulates the DVB-T and DVB-T2 formats used by broadcast professionals in Europe, Asia, and parts of Africa and South America. It decodes both H.264 and MPEG-2 video formats to SMPTE 259M (SD-SDI), SMPTE 292 (HD-SDI), or YPrPb.

The Virenza-T+T2 supports 576i/480i, 576p/480p, 720p, and 1080i decoding. Video inputs can be DVB-T, DVB-T2, DVB-ASI, or IP (with Pro-MPEG FEC). An optional second DVB-T+T2 RF input is available. Video outputs include HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-ASI, YPrPb, RGB, or composite for monitoring. Audio output includes analog, embedded audio, AES-3 id, Dolby Prologic® compatible stereo audio output, or Dolby Digital® AC-3 or PCM stereo audio (selectable over BNC connector).

"The Virenza T+T2 is a versatile and cost efficient DVB-T and DVB-T2 receiver. It also works extremely well as a professional H.264 and MPEG-2 decoder," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "Several of our European customers use it for repurposing content, such as converting DVB-T2 to SDI. A very useful new feature is a CAM module and support for BISS (Basic Interoperable Scrambling System) descrambling, which allows broadcasters to receive encrypted transport streams and decrypt them with permission."

The system is also available with an optional DVB-S/DVB-S2 tuner instead of a DVB-T+T2 tuner.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Input: DVB-T, DVB-T2, IP, DVB-ASI

Optional second DVB-T+T2 RF input

Supports Pro-MPEG FEC

Includes CAM module and support for BISS

Optional DVB-S/DVB-S2 input version available

Output: HD-SDI, SDI, DVB-ASI, YPrPb, RGB, composite for monitoring, MPEG or AC-3 audio

Signal from 75 ohm BNC connector

May choose digital stream from DVB-T, DVB-T2, or IP signal

Selected digital stream is supplied in DVB-T or DVB-T2 format signal

H.264 (MPEG-4) or MPEG-2 MP@HL compliant video decoder supplies digital and analog video signal

Digital video signal compliant with SMPTE-259M or SMPTE-292M (SDI) with embedded 8 channel audio (SMPTE-299M)

Dolby Digital® AC-3 and MPEG-1/2 5.1 channel audio decoder

Dolby Digital® AC-3 or PCM stereo audio selectable over BNC connector

Dolby Prologic® compatible stereo audio output on one XLR connector and one D-Sub 9P connector

RGB video signal with 1080i/720p/576p/ 576i (480i) video mode

2 Lines by 40 characters LCD display

PSIP/EIA-608, 708 closed caption compliant

Down converts HD input to SD out

Firmware upgradeable via Internet or USB

USB 2.0 Support

SNMP (10/100 Ethernet) management support

DVEO and Virenza T+T2 are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

Dolby Digital is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Prices:

Virenza/T+T2: $3,995 U.S.

Virenza/T+T2/2RF – Optional 2nd DVB-T+T2 RF input: $4,995 U.S.

Virenza/S – DVB-S+S2 Version: $3,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815