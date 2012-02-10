UNITY Mobile Delivers Viewer Engagement and Effective Content Monetization at CABSAT 2012 (Stand S1.C20)

UNITY Mobile, a provider of cloud-based services, will showcase its innovative solution for mobile website creation, management and mobile video delivery at CABSAT 2012 on Stand S1.C20, 28 February – 1 March 2012, Dubai.

UNITY Mobile is revolutionizing the way that businesses connect to the entire mobile ecosystem, enabling organisations of all sizes to create and manage best-in-class mobile websites, mobile applications, multimedia content, e-commerce, and mobile marketing tools.

At CABSAT, UNITY Mobile will demonstrate how its platform helps broadcasters and content owners to engage and interact with mobile audiences, as well as implement effective, measurable mobile campaigns. Using video transcoding technology, the platform automatically converts and optimizes multimedia for streaming and download – making it easy to manage and monetize content. And thanks to a unique device recognition system, it is able to deliver video content to any device, providing the best mobile viewing experience possible for audiences on the go.

Thomas Wittig, CEO UNITY Mobile says, “Mobile is central to maintaining and attracting new audiences. A recent Nielsen report found that 86% of mobile internet users (and 92% of 13-24 year olds) use their devices simultaneously with TV. A quarter of them say they are browsing content related to what they are watching. That’s a compelling opportunity for broadcasters and content providers to complement the TV viewing experience on the mobile platform, particularly in the Middle East, where both mobile penetration and demand for mobile content are so high.”

UNITY Mobile will be co-exhibiting at the show with Visual Unity, a leading Multiscreen Systems Integrator. Together they will highlight vuMediaTM, Visual Unity’s integrated content management and delivery framework for TV everywhere. vuMediaTM comprises four scalable modules to manage, monetise and deliver multiscreen content and applications. The framework’s mobile component, vuMobileTM, employs UNITY Mobile technology to enable broadcasters (via the cloud, global or local Content Delivery Networks) to easily deploy and seamlessly integrate mobile services into existing broadcast workflows and business services– with minimum investment and minimum operational disruption.

Visit the UNITY Mobile in Dubai for a demo of their mobile platform, including tools for interactive mobile marketing and to learn how Visual Unity’s vuMediaTM framework, powered by UNITY Mobile, enables broadcasters to harness the enormous potential of mobile audiences.

UNITY is a provider of a cloud-based services platform that enables organizations to easily leverage Internet strategies and operations directly in the mobile channel. UNITY's innovative publishing, management and marketing platform enables brands and advertisers to rapidly build on core digital media investments and processes and seamlessly access new mobile audiences.

