Triveni Digital Inc. 2011 NAB Show Preview Booth SU3202

Triveni Digital at the 2011 NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase the latest extensions to its industry-leading GuideBuilder(R) metadata platform, along with the latest release of the company's award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-40 analyzer, now with CALM support. Triveni Digital will also highlight its well-established StreamScope RM-40 intelligent remote monitoring instrument, including the system's new Mobile Dashboard, designed to provide access via iPads(R), iPhones(R), and Android(TM)-powered devices.

Triveni Digital CTO Richard Chernock will present two sessions at the Broadcast Engineering Conference to be held during the 2011 NAB Show.

Triveni Digital Products at the 2011 NAB Show

NEW! Enhanced GuideBuilder(R) NRT Metadata Platform

Unified metadata and data management for PSIP, mobile DTV, and NRT in a single solution

Triveni Digital will demonstrate its GuideBuilder(R) metadata platform, which has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG (electronic service guide) functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos. Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard (Electronic Service Guide), which was developed under the leadership of Triveni Digital's CTO Richard Chernock, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components.

As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for NRT (Non-Real-Time) services, Triveni Digital also continues to incorporate support for those advanced offerings into the GuideBuilder product line. Thus, the GuideBuilder infrastructure widely deployed now supports PSIP, mobile ESG, and NRT management in a unified manner, enabling straightforward extension of existing workflows.

Additional enhancements to the GuideBuilder system include development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers. Designed to support centralcasting applications, the interface is compatible with products from a growing vendor list including Axcera, DTVinteractive, LARCAN, and Rohde & Schwarz.

NEW! StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 Software Release With CALM

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 software release enhances the MT-40's comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring that addresses the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM ) Act. StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. While the MT-40 already boasts audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, StreamScope MT-40's 4.6 software release extends these capabilities by allowing users to monitor audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by A/85) and, in turn, meet the requirements of the CALM Act.

The new software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and extends its support for a variety of stream types and standards.

NEW! StreamScope(R) RM-40 Mobile Dashboard

At the 2011 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will highlight the RM-40 Mobile Dashboard, a new Web-based interface that gives engineers secure mobile access to all of their StreamScope(R) RM-40 stream comparison and visualization data and tools via iPhones(R), iPads(R), and Android(TM)-powered devices. The Triveni Digital StreamScope RM-40 platform offers the industry's most comprehensive real-time DTV troubleshooting tools to support efficient isolation and repair of the fundamental causes of video quality impairments. The RM-40 Mobile Dashboard Web interface provides mobile access to this platform, including enhanced and newly added RM-40 features, without requiring users to install, upgrade, or maintain an app on their mobile devices.

NEW! StreamScope(R) EM-40 2.0

Triveni Digital will unveil the new StreamScope(TM) EM-40 2.0, the latest release of the company's enterprisewide service quality assurance solution designed to support real-time and historical reporting and live troubleshooting, across a collection of StreamScope monitoring units. Targeted to the needs of broadcasters, cable operators, service providers, and IPTV networks, the EM-40 2.0 oversees a fleet of StreamScope units that continuously detect, localize, analyze, and isolate faults using configurable sets of rules. Among the enhancements to the EM-40 2.0 is the introduction of a Mobile Dashboard that provides mobile access on any iPhone(R), iPad(R), or Android(TM)-powered device to the system's full remote analysis capabilities for any monitored stream. As a result, the EM-40 serves as an even more powerful tool for reducing service downtime and minimizing complaint-response costs.

NEW! Five-Year System Warranty Plan

For products on display at the 2011 NAB Show, and for the rest of the company's software and hardware systems, Triveni Digital now offers five-year system warranties for units kept under continuous support contracts from date of purchase. This compelling additional customer benefit is provided as a key element of Triveni Digital's Enhanced System Support Plans (ESSP), without any price increase. The ESSP program provides peace-of-mind support, including access to experienced Triveni Digital technical assistance, software fix and feature releases, and advanced system repair exchange (loaner systems).

Speaking Sessions at NAB BEC

Triveni Digital CTO Richard Chernock will present:

Non-Real-Time Delivery of Broadcast Services, 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, Room S219, LVCC

Non-Obvious Considerations for Adding Mobile DTV to a Broadcast Station, 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, Room S219, LVCC

