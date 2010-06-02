Singular Software Releases Public Beta For New Sony Vegas Pro Plug-In For Presentation Videos

MEDIA ALERT

Singular Software Presto beta available for download; sophisticated automation features designed to work smoothly inside Sony Vegas Pro

Vancouver, British Columbia – June 2, 2010 – Singular Software, red-hot developer of automation applications for post-production, has released the first beta download for the recently announced Singular Software Presto™. Designed to work inside Sony Vegas Pro®, Singular Software Presto eliminates the complexities of piecing together presentations by automating the assembly of presenter video and slides, saving hours in the edit room.

Available for immediate download via the Singular Software website, the highly anticipated beta leverages sophisticated computer vision and synchronization techniques to yield polished, professional results. Customer feedback will be utilized to provide insight into future plug-in enhancements. Interested participants can download the free beta by visiting: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software Presto

Singular Software Presto originates from a line of workflow automation applications developed by Singular Software for audio and video professionals. To sign up for the Singular Software mailing list and be notified of news about this and other products, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/newsletters.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

