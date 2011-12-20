Antelope Audio Names Vintage King Audio “Dealer of the Year” for its Pro Audio Category

Santa Monica, Calif., December 19, 2011 — Antelope Audio has named Ferndale, Michigan-based Vintage King Audio its 2011 Dealer of the Year, Pro Audio. Vintage King was recognized for its outstanding sales performance, customer support and overall product knowledge of Antelope Audio’s master clocks and digital to analog converts (DACs).

“We are pleased to present Vintage King with our Dealer of the Year award in the Professional Audio category,” commented Marcel James, Director of Sales for Antelope Audio. “Since its founding in 1988, Vintage King has been an essential resource for the pro audio community, serving the market with not only the best products but also an incredibly knowledgeable staff. In 2011, they have done a fantastic job with Antelope Audio’s products — particularly with our Trinity and 10M clocks.”

“We are proud to have won Antelope Audio’s Dealer of the Year award,” said Jeffrey Ehrenberg, West Coast Sales Manager for Vintage King Audio. “Our goal is to supply our customers with the best audio gear in the world, and we believe that Antelope Audio’s Trinity/10M combination is the best word clock in the world. I let people audition this unit, and it kind of sold itself. I have had Grammy award-winning engineers say that it has made a remarkable difference, making their mixes more lifelike.”

Trinity/10M: A winning combination and category-leading features

Antelope Audio’s Trinity features sophisticated varispeed functionality, the ability to simultaneously generate up to three separate word clock signals of sampling rates up to 384Khz, as well as three discrete HD video signals and standard definition video. The Trinity also features 64-bit Acoustically Focused Clocking, which allows for even greater detail and frequency response. By adding the Isochrone 10M Atomic Clock, users can attain an even more accurate clocking reference, ‘supercharging’ the already outstanding qualities of the Trinity.