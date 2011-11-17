Chile's Telefónica del Sur Upgrades IPTV Monitoring with Bridge Technologies' Probes

OSLO, Norway -- Nov. 15, 2011 -- Chile's Telefónica del Sur, part of the Grupo Gtd telecommunications group, has deployed a VideoBRIDGE end-to-end monitoring and analysis system which includes Bridge Technologies' VB220 probes for advanced digital media monitoring of its IPTV services.

Chile's fourth-largest telecommunications company and the country's first to introduce IPTV services, Telefónica del Sur offers Internet, cellular, and fixed line telephony, together with its pioneering IPTV channels. Telefónica del Sur's record of ambitious business expansion is based on building a competitive advantage through new technology implementations.

The VideoBRIDGE system provided to Telefónica del Sur includes multiple VB220 probes with ETR290 monitoring capability and a VBC controller server for analysis functionality and sophisticated graphic presentation of complex live data. The expanded ETR290 monitoring functions of the VB220 probes are part of the VideoBRIDGE version 4.9 software release, which adds powerful SQL database features, advanced graphic displays, probe auto discovery, enhanced device control, and support for the widest range of standards and formats.

"The VideoBRIDGE system is extremely powerful, and with the addition of the latest new features in version 4.9, we have been able to increase the already high level of quality in our monitoring operation," said Cristian R. Cárcamo Gómez, TV specialist engineer at Telefónica del Sur. "The comprehensive capabilities of the VideoBRIDGE system and the fact that new features are added with each free software upgrade means that we are able to maintain an excellent quality of service to our customers as our business grows."

Telefónica del Sur plans to purchase additional VB220 probes in 2012 to increase the scope of its monitoring infrastructure as the subscriber base expands and additional services are rolled out.

The multiple award-winning VideoBRIDGE satellite-to-set-top-box system is the most advanced and comprehensive monitoring and analysis system available to digital media organizations. Its features include seamless integration between broadcast and IP standards, support for all major industry standards and formats, including DVB-T2 MI, and sophisticated data probes for every location. From the satellite downlink, through high-traffic core network, to the viewer's living room, VideoBRIDGE offers unrivalled control over maintenance costs and quality of service to subscribers.

More information about this and other Bridge Technologies products is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00. For more information about this project please contact Bridge Technologies' Spanish business partner, Ignacio Lázaro Fernández with Joker TV at +34 915045598.

About Telefónica del Sur Telefónica del Sur, the leading telecommunications company in the south of Chile belongs to Grupo GTD.

With more than 308,000 clients, it covers both residential and business clients in the eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th, and 14th regions of the country, including the cities of Concepción, Temuco, Valdivia, Osorno, Puerto Montt, and Coyhaique. Over the past several years, Telefónica del Sur has been undergoing an important transition from a traditional fixed telephony provider to a multiproduct telecommunications operator offering wireless local telephony, Internet (ISP), WiTV (IPTV), security services (tele-vigilance), and specialized telecom services for businesses.

About Bridge Technologies Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

