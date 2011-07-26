Matrox Releases Lion Drivers across Entire Line of I/O and H.264 Encoding Products

Montreal, Canada – July 26, 2011 – Matrox Video Products Group today announced the immediate availability of Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion) drivers for the Matrox MXO2 and Matrox MXO2 MAX families of I/O devices and well as the Matrox MXO monitoring/output device and the Matrox CompressHD H.264 accelerator card.

“Our timely release of these two new drivers means that our customers can immediately take advantage of the great new features of Lion while continuing to reap all the productivity benefits of their Matrox devices with Final Cut Studio and many other applications,” said Wayne Andrews, Matrox product manager.

Availability

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. The new drivers are now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.

Release 2.3 for the MXO2 devices and CompressHD provides full support under Lion for Final Cut Studio as well as Adobe CS5.5 Production Premium and Flash Media Live Encoder; Roxio Toast; CPC MacCaption; Boinx Software BoinxTV; Softron MovieRecorder, OnTheAir Video, and OnTheAir Video Express; ToolsOnAir Just:In; QuickTime Broadcaster; Apple QuickTime Pro and Qmaster; and other QuickTime-based video applications. A full list of supported applications and version numbers can be found in the download area of the Matrox website.

Release 2.2 for MXO provides full support under Lion for Final Cut Studio.

Matrox support for other third-party applications such as Avid Media Composer will be validated as Lion versions of those applications are released.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, streaming, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.