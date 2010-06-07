World’s First HD-SDI Scan Converter with Genlock Under $1000 to be Featured at InfoComm 2010

At InfoComm 2010 in Las Vegas, June 9-11, Matrox Video Products Group will be showcasing Matrox Convert DVI, the world's first sub-$1000 HD-SDI scan converter with genlock. Matrox Convert DVI lets users display computer-based content – presentations, websites, and digital video – on HD-SDI screens easily and economically. It’s ideal for creating broadcast video from computer applications such as video games, PowerPoint presentations, YouTube videos, Goggle Earth animations, and web browser sessions. It’s a user-friendly way to create software application training videos, and it’s the perfect appliance to drive projectors and large displays at live events and in houses of worship. Visit Matrox in the Display Signage Pavilion, Booth N1774