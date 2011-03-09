Anevia IPTV solution deployed for Catalan TV3 public television

TV3 chose Anevia’s IPTV gateways to provide live broadcast feeds across its internal IP network.

Barcelona 8 March 2011

Anevia, a leader in video streaming solutions and service infrastructure for live TV and video on demand (VOD), today announced that TV3, the Catalan public broadcasting channel, has chosen to deploy its IPTV gateways for use within the TV3 broadcasting facilities.

Anevia IPTV gateways receive live television broadcasts in DVB and analogue formats and streams them over an IP network.

TV3 is the main Catalan-language TV channel owned by the Televisió de Catalunya public broadcasting corporation.

TV3 chose Anevia’s IPTV gateways to provide live broadcast feeds across its internal IP network and to its postproduction studios for content processing, redistribution, and broadcast monitoring. The system was configured and installed by Telindus Spain, a network system integrator with a team specialized in delivering IPTV solutions.

“Thanks to Telindus and Anevia we have built a state of the art IP-based post-production service allowing us to ensure delivery of the high quality programming that our viewing public has come to expect,” said Lluis Marti, Head of IT Infrastructure at TV3.

“We are very pleased that TV3 has chosen our IPTV solution,” said Sergio Silva, Sales Engineer for Iberia and Latin America at Anevia. “Our IPTV gateways are designed to be easy to manage and fully interoperable within existing IP networks making it an ideal solution for TV post-production environments.”

About Anevia

Anevia provides video solutions and service infrastructure for the delivery of live and on-demand services to TV, PCs, and mobile devices. With over 1,000 deployments in 70 countries, representing millions of users and over 25,000 live channels, Anevia is a leader in delivering video solutions to telecom operators, broadcast service providers and the hospitality market.

Our solution portfolio includes DVB to IP gateways, time-shifting applications, OTT video delivery, and on-demand video servers. The 3Screens™ platform delivers VOD, NPVR, Catch-up, Start Over and Pause TV services across mobile phones, TVs and PCs.