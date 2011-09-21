Sencore Signs New Distribution Partnership With Olvitech

Agreement Extends Sencore's Reach Across Russia and CIS Countries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sept. 21, 2011 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced a new partnership with Olvitech Ltd. Under the new reseller agreement, Olvitech will act as the main platform for distributing the entire Sencore product line to customers in Russia and the rest of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"High-quality and reliable test and measurement equipment is becoming a critical factor for media companies in the Russian and CIS region as they progress with digital delivery. Their exacting requirements can only be met by a manufacturer of Sencore's caliber," said Elya Presman, president, Olvitech Ltd. "As Sencore's first distributor in this territory, we look forward to bringing state-of-the-art signal transmission and video delivery solutions to our Russian and CIS customers."

From its Moscow office, Olvitech will represent Sencore solutions in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The partnership includes the entire Sencore product line, and Olvitech sees tremendous opportunity across this region for reliable, cost-effective test and measurement solutions. As Sencore's primary distributor, Olvitech will provide a strong local presence with full marketing and technical support capabilities available to all systems integrators and end-user customers in the region.

"The Russian and the CIS markets represent a huge opportunity for our solutions, and we will be able to enter into these regions much more effectively thanks to our new partnership with Olvitech. As a strong player with high visibility and local expertise in the region, Olvitech is the ideal partner to take Sencore to new heights," said Tony Oehlerking, general manager international business development at Sencore. "Olvitech's skilled management and engineering staff possesses longstanding experience in digital video broadcast and test and measurement technology deployments. Together, we will bring a great deal of value to media customers in this vital region."

# # #

About Olvitech Ltd.

Olvitech is an international company specializing in project development, installation, and advisory services for projects in the areas of media, security, and networks. Olvitech's customers are located throughout Russia and the CIS, and include government, commercial, and private enterprise sectors seeking solutions in a wide range of industries. Based on its extensive experience and expertise, Olvitech identifies and integrates the ideal technologies and solutions, guiding projects from initial vision to successful implementation. The company's world-class portfolio is enabling innovative services of video IP-based solutions with high performance that can be seamlessly deployed at any time and in any environment. For more information, visit www.olvitech.com

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS