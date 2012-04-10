Sanken Exhibits New COS-11D HWM Head Worn Mic at NAB

Exceptional Sound Quality, Reliability, and Comfort for Broadcast

Sanken Microphones is exhibiting at NAB the new head worn COS-11D HWM, utilizing the same components as Sanken's popular lavalier mic known throughout the broadcast and film industries. This ultra-miniature new generation microphone was designed for hands-free hi-resolution audio in broadcast television, infomercials, sportscasting, product demonstrations, Internet programming, live stage productions, and houses of worship.

Features:

* Exceptional Sound Optimized for the Human Voice

* Stable Adjustable Dual-Earpiece frame,

• MicBoom is Interchangeable for Right or Left Side

• Unique Vertical Diaphragm Design - a Sanken Original

• Available in Beige or Cocoa

• Strong immunity to RFI

The compact COS-11D HWM is ideal for broadcast of major talent, stage singers, high-profile commentators, on-camera journalists, musical actors, singer/dancers and a wide variety of live performers. The new hands-free microphone is especially valuable when there is rigorous head movement, while the close proximity of the mic to the vocal source provides consistently exceptional audio with very natural characteristics.

Sanken, known worldwide as an industrywide standard in highest quality professional studio and stage microphones, utilizes an exclusive vertical placement of the diaphragm for a much greater effective area within an extremely small casing. The COS-11D HWM features a front mesh screen which is water resistant, better protecting the microphone from perspiration and cosmetics.

This new Sanken microphone was designed to meet today's HD audio standards while providing greater immunity to RF interference. The COS-11D HWM incorporates exclusive design advances that deal with both digital and digital/analog hybrid RF wireless transmission.

See and hear the entire line of Sanken microphones at NAB in Las Vegas,

April 16 - 19, at Booth #C-3740