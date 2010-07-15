Omneon Appoints Tom Lang Its New Major Accounts Manager for the Southeast U.S.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- July 15, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced the appointment of Tom Lang as major accounts manager, a role in which he will be responsible for many of the company's largest customers in the southeastern United States. Lang joins Omneon with 20 years of experience working with innovative broadcast solutions and leading broadcast networks.

"In his new role, Tom takes on responsibility for numerous large accounts in the Southeast," said Brian Chavez, director of sales, North America, for major accounts at Omneon. "Given his extensive experience and success in strategic planning, business development, management, and sales, along with compelling recommendations by major customers, we're confident that Tom is more than able to meet this challenge."

Lang's extensive experience in the broadcast industry includes a nine-year tenure at the Snell Group (formerly Snell & Wilcox), where he held a series of sales and management roles including vice president national sales manager and manager of strategic accounts. In the latter role, he managed all aspects of Snell's most complex accounts. Lang earlier served as Northeastern regional sales manager at Quantel, as key accounts manager for corporate and government sales at Sony, and as manager of Eastern region sales for Laird Telemedia. Throughout his 20-year career, Lang consistently has earned honors as top salesperson of the year.

Lang will be based in Atlanta and report to Chavez.

