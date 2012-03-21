New XenData SX-500 archive server delivers long-term storage

XenData will highlight the newly launched range of SX-500 archive servers for archiving video assets to high-capacity LTO-5 robotic tape libraries and RAID at the 2012 NAB Show.

Digital video archives based on XenData’s SX-500 series servers can scale to manage more than 100TB of RAID, multiple petabytes of nearline LTO storage and an unlimited capacity of offline LTO-5 data tapes.

SX-500 archive servers are offered in three models that provide different levels of performance. Each model is a 2U rack-mount unit that manages an LTO data tape library and RAID, providing a network file system interface. This creates a highly scalable network attached storage (NAS) device where files are written to LTO tapes and disk.

XenData SX-500 archive servers are configurable to manage a wide range of LTO tape libraries, including those from Dell, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Oracle/Storagetek, Overland Storage, Qualstar, Quantum, Sony, Spectra Logic and TANDBERG.

