Apantac Launches New Multiviewers with Built-in Routers at NAB2010

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of high quality, cost effective multiviewers and signal processing equipment announces the launch and immediate availability of their new TAHOMA-LX series of Multiviewers with built-in Routing Switchers. They will be showcased at NAB 2010, Booth Number N4029 and are part of the award-winning TAHOMA platform of Multiviewers.

The TAHOMA-LX series of Multiviewers are available in either 1 RU or 3 RU models and auto-detect up to 32

3G / HD-SDI / SD-SDI input sources. By utilizing the built-in routing switcher, any of the 32 inputs can be routed to display on any of the Multiviewer outputs.

The built-in router provides enhanced access to HD-SDI or SD-SDI inputs for multi-image viewing, and with dynamic assignment or by simply recalling presets, a user can quickly assign sources to different displays, or display sources more than once. This integrated multiviewer and routing switcher architecture provides advanced flexibility for visually monitoring signals, and simplifies installation, maintenance, and cabling.

The TAHOMA-LX Multiviewers also include an integrated CATx extender for extending sources up to 115 feet.

Eighteen TAHOMA-LX Multiviewer models are available for the multi-image display processing of 4 to 32 SD-SDI, HD-SDI, and 3G inputs. SD models can be upgraded to HD, and HD models can be upgraded to 3G at any time via a software license.

Apantac’s skin technology lets users customize their on-screen display of borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, and logos. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels. TAHOMA-LX Multiviewers include 16 channels of embedded audio per input with 4 channels of discrete analog or digital audio as an option. Audio can be associated with the video windows or work as standalone audio meters. Analog or AES audio options can be added at any time during or after purchase.

TAHOMA-LX supports DVI/HDMI/VGA outputs at resolutions up to 2048x1080 (50 / 60 Hz), including support for 1080p. It also supports an optional SDI output. TAHOMA-LX modules can be controlled several ways including; via the front panel buttons, a simple preset panel, the Apantac ASCII protocol, via a Control Module with GPI inputs assigned to presets, and the Apantac Director software - a configuration and control application.

For more information, visit Apantac at NAB 2010 Booth No. N4029.