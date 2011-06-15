Manhattan Edit Workshop Captures The Action Of EditFest NY 2011

Interviews with the industry’s hottest editors and filmmakers – Malcolm Jamieson (Down to the Bone/Treme), David Zieff (Metallica: Some Kind of Monster), Ken Schretzmann (Toy Story 3), Andrew Weisblum (Black Swan) and more

New York, New York – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital-training destination for post-production and content creators, takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2011 ACE EditFest NY event held at the Director’s Guild of America Theater in New York City this past weekend. Mewshop’s signature Padumentaries – first unleashed on the floor of NAB 2011 - were shot with a hand-made iPad shoulder rig named the “Padcaster.” The inventive device captured the highlights of this year’s editing and filmmaking extravaganza, giving viewers a sneak peek into the blockbuster event with sound bites and interviews from the industry’s top talent.

ACE EditFest NY Padumentaries include:

• Brad Fuller

Brad Fuller began his career as Associate Editor on Errol Morris' first film, Gates of Heaven. He has worked with Morris several times since including Vernon, Florida, A Brief History of Time, Fast, Cheap and Out of Control and Standard Operating Procedure. Fuller's other credits include Gary Oldman's Nil by Mouth, Nathaniel Kahn's Oscar- nominated short Two Hands, Every Little Step, which was short-listed for the Oscar, and most recently, Countdown to Zero and Rebirth, both of which screened at Sundance. http://vimeo.com/24962699

• Norman Hollyn

Norman Hollyn has been described as a “media expert,” a reference to his experience in a wide variety of media types – in both the old media and new media worlds. He is a long-time film, television and music editor (Heathers, The Cotton Club, and Oliver Stone’s Wild Palms, are among his extensive credits) who is presently an Associate Professor and the Head of the Editing Track in the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. http://vimeo.com/24947068

• Malcolm Jamieson

Malcolm Jamieson has been working in film, television, and the visual arts since graduating from Glasgow School of Art in 1991. He has just completed editing the second season of the HBO series Treme with David Simon and Eric Overmyer. He recently edited Joshua Marston’s second feature The Forgiveness of Blood, which premiered at Berlinale 2011 and was awarded the Silver Bear for screenwriting. His previous television credits include the pilot and first three seasons of AMC's award-winning drama Mad Men from creator Matthew Weiner, the pilot and second episode of HBO's comedy Bored to Death starring Jason Schwartzman and Ted Danson, and the first season of Showtime's comedy Nurse Jackie starring Edie Falco. http://vimeo.com/24960424

• Vincent “Vinny” LoBrutto

Vincent LoBrutto is an instructor of editing, and cinema studies for the Department of Film, Video and Animation at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he is a thesis advisor and member of the Thesis Committee. He is the author of Selected Takes: Film Editors on Editing (Praeger, 1991); By Design: Interviews with Film Production Designers (Praeger, 1992); Sound-On-Film: Interviews with Creators of Film Sound (Praeger, 1994); Stanley Kubrick: A Biography (Penguin, 1997); Principal Photography: Interviews with Feature Film Cinematographers (Praeger, 1999); The Filmmaker’s Guide to Production Design (Allworth, 2000); The Encyclopedia of American Independent Filmmaking (Greenwood, 2002); Becoming Film Literate: The Art and Craft of Motion Pictures (Praeger, 2005); Martin Scorsese: A Biography (Praeger, 2008); Gus Van Sant: His Own Private Idaho (Praeger, 2010); and The Art of Motion Picture Editing (Allworth/Random House 2010). http://vimeo.com/24972123

• Bobbie O’Steen

Bobbie O’Steen is a New York-based writer who has been immersed in the world of film editing all her life, initially by her father, editor Richard C. Meyer (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid). She then studied film and earned a degree in anthropology at Stanford University and worked as a story editor (with Ray Bradbury and Howard Fast), screenwriter (Clem & Peewee), and film editor (Straight Time). Following an Emmy® nomination in editing for the television movie Best Little Girl in the World, she began to write about the “invisible art.” http://vimeo.com/24965304

• Ken Schretzmann

Ken Schretzmann, A.C.E. was lead editor on Toy Story 3. His work at Pixar Animation Studios includes Cars as lead editor, and Monsters, Inc. as second editor. Prior to that, he was assistant editor on Men in Black, Get Shorty, and Fried Green Tomatoes. In 2011 he received an Eddie award for his work on Toy Story 3. A graduate of Syracuse University's Newhouse School, he currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. http://vimeo.com/24965304

• Andrew Weisblum

Andrew Weisblum, A.C.E., was nominated this year for an Academy Award® for Best Film Editing for Black Swan. His work on that film was also recognized with BAFTA and ACE Eddie award nominations as well as recognition from multiple film critics associations, including the award for best film editing of the year from the Boston Society of Film Critics. He previously collaborated with Darren Aronofsky on The Wrestler. More recently, he edited the Oscar® nominated Fantastic Mr. Fox for Wes Anderson for which he earned a Best Edited Animated Feature ACE Eddie nomination. Weisblum also edited The Darjeeling Limited with Anderson and Broken English for Zoe Cassavetes. He is currently editing Moonrise Kingdom for Anderson as well. http://vimeo.com/24972208

• Jeffrey Wolf

Jeffrey edited The Longshots (2008), for The Weinstein Co.; First Sunday (2008), for Sony Screengems; and the independent Lake City starring Sissy Spacek (2007). His other credits include the film Holes (2003), based on the 1998 Newbury Award winning novel by Louis Sachar. During much of his career, Wolf collaborated as editor on the films of the late director Ted Demme, including such innovative, smart, dark comedies as The Ref (1994) and such dramatic, character driven comedies as Beautiful Girls (1996). Other Demme films include Monument Ave. (1998) and Life (1999). He also has collaborated with the iconoclastic film director/artist John Waters on A Dirty Shame (2004) and Cecil B. Demented (2000). In addition, Wolf edited twice for legendary filmmaker Arthur Penn on Four Friends (1981) and Penn & Teller Get Killed (1989). Other outstanding films on Wolf’s resume include: Network (1976), Baby, Its You (1983), and The Godfather Saga (1984). http://vimeo.com/25083886

• David Zieff

David Zieff has been editing documentaries, feature films and television for almost three decades, working in music, comedy and sociopolitical arenas, occasionally at the same time. Recently Zieff was a creative consultant on the Oscar Award-winning documentary The Cove, and edited and produced ESPN’s Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks, receiving rave reviews at Sundance 2010. He also won a Peabody Award for the doc mini-series Black Magic. Zieff edited and produced Crazy Love, a Sundance nominee and winner of the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary. He was the supervising editor of the critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning Metallica: Some Kind of Monster, shaping over 1600 hours of footage into a Sundance hit, and one of the most celebrated music films of all time. http://vimeo.com/24972468

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation of being New York’s premier postproduction teaching facility..

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan