Pilat Media Launching Operational Cockpit for IBMS at the 2011 NAB Show

Customizable Business Process Dashboard Improves Control and Efficiency With Real-Time Display of Operational Data

NEW YORK -- March 15, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) will unveil a new Operational Cockpit for its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) at the 2011 NAB Show. Designed specifically for IBMS Content and Sales, the Operational Cockpit gives busy executives an at-a-glance view of their entire media business operation, including the status of key content, scheduling, sales, and financial workflows.

"In today's increasingly complex and competitive media environment, information is power and advanced information results in better operations," said Ron Bar-Lev, executive vice president of product strategy, Pilat Media. "Department managers and corporate executives are continually challenged to maintain control over multichannel and multiplatform operations while at the same time improving communications to all of their major stakeholders. With the new Operational Cockpit for IBMS, we're taking aim at these challenges by giving executives visual key performance indicators for better, integrated control over key business process decisions."

Pilat Media's IBMS is a complete, scalable, and integrated broadcast management system, delivering multiplatform solutions for content, ad sales, and rights management to boost productivity across an entire broadcasting operation -- from acquisitions to scheduling, airtime and non-airtime sales, traffic, and finance. The new Operational Cockpit integrates workflow processes and business information to monitor and display the current status of all key business processes, with tools that enable users to define views and set threshold triggers. The system can also forecast risks which may cause business process timelines to slip. The Operational Cockpit interface employs grids, pivots, charts, and gauge indicators to display status information, and provides alarms and flags that notify when corrective actions need to be taken during a broadcast process.

More information about Pilat Media and the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

