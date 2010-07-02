Eurotruss and PRG Distribution Team Up for the Americas

PRG Distribution North America is proud to announce their exclusive distribution partnership for North America, Mexico, Central America and South America with Eurotruss. Eurotruss has been manufacturing truss since 1993 and was the first to implement the conical connection system. Their wide range of aluminum truss systems covers all aspects of the entertainment industry.

“We are very excited about this relationship and have already begun selling Eurotruss systems into permanent installations through our dealer network,” stated Eric Mueller, Director of Sales for PRG Distribution NA. “It is evident to me that that our friends at Eurotruss have the same mindset for support and responsiveness as we do in any situation. They are very responsive to our needs for our customers and we look forward to working together with them for some time to come.”

About PRG Distribution North America—PRG Distribution distributes entertainment technology product lines from leading global manufacturers to dealers in North America, Europe and Asia. PRG Distribution North America stocks and distributes these products and parts from a dedicated warehouse in Dallas, Texas to dealers across the US and Canada.