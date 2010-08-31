LYNX Technik AG® Expands Rack Options with New Compact 1 RU Frame

IBC 2010 – 8.E19 – LYNX Technik AG has released two new compact 1RU rack frames to house up to three or four Series 5000 card modules. They are ideal for applications that only require a small number of modules and for specialized standalone or mobile applications.

The RFR 5003 1 RU rack frame holds up to three Series 5000 modules. It includes a power supply with space for an optional redundant power supply. The RFR 5003 is shipped with the LYNX Technik Desktop Controller application and rack controller with LAN interface.

The RFR 5004 1 RU rack frame holds up to four Series 5000 modules. It includes a power supply and an external DC power input is provided for redundant power backup. The RFR 5004 is also shipped with the LYNX Technik Desktop Controller application and rack controller with LAN interface

Both 1 RU frames have a removable front cover for direct front access to the modules and power supply for easy module removal and exchange.

These two new 1 RU frames accommodate any combination of three or four Series 5000 card modules.

The two new 1RU rack frames will be shown on the LYNX Technik IBC 2010 stand number 8.E19.