EDITSHARE NAMES JIM PEACHER AS DIRECTOR OF NORTH AMERICAN BROADCAST SALES

Key executive appointment puts focus on business development efforts for

company’s expansion in broadcast market

Boston, MA – November 23, 2010 -EditShare®, the technology leader in collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Peacher to Director of North American Broadcast Sales. Peacher, a business development executive with 25 years of experience in the broadcast industry, will be responsible for defining sales strategies that drive wider market-adoption of EditShare technology and workflows among US broadcasters. “Jim has a tremendous background in our industry and brings many years of sales leadership to the table. He was there when the first video servers came on the market and he played a key role in getting broadcasters to switch from tape to tapeless technology, achieving impressive bottom line results everywhere he worked,” said Andy Liebman, Founder and President, EditShare. “We are thrilled that Jim has joined us. Now that EditShare has a whole suite of integrated products that cover all aspects of the broadcast workflow – from ingest, storage and asset management to editing, playout and archiving – we are poised to play an increasingly large role among broadcasters. We expect that Jim will be making a key contribution to growing our broadcast division.” The appointment is effectively immediately.

Prior to his appointment at EditShare, Peacher was Vice President of Server Sales for ASC/Leitch and Director of North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa Sales at 360 Systems where he was influential in establishing market presence and leadership for both Leitch and 360 Systems server product lines. Known for his hands-on approach, Peacher has a deep understanding of broadcast technology and workflows which will be instrumental in expanding EditShare’s presence among US broadcasters.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

