EDITSHARE SHIPS NEW ARK UPDATE

New interface and expanded tape library support offer users more archiving options and comprehensive automation for EditShare tiered storage and tapeless workflows

Boston, MA — January 26, 2012 — EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced the availability of a new version of EditShare Ark, the company’s backup and archiving solution. “Back up and archiving is critical in every type of production – from news, sports, motion picture, and episodic TV – to corporate and advertising production. Protecting your assets is essential, but accessibility is equally as important,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “Because Ark is directly integrated into our tapeless workflow and collaborative storage products, archived content can be easily searched in the EditShare Flow Media Asset Management tools, retrieved, and quickly brought back onto the EditShare production storage.”

The new Ark release features numerous enhancements including a new user interface that displays extensive information about Ark system activity, support for additional tape loaders, and more options for configuring network interfaces to maximize performance across the EditShare tiered storage platform. Liebman adds, “The new EditShare Ark interface also provides real-time updates on archive performance and continuous system health monitoring, ensuring both the safety and accessibility of your valuable media.” The new release supports tape libraries from Quantum, Dell and Spectra Logic.

The EditShare Ark V2.1.3 update is free to existing EditShare Ark V2 customers with a valid maintenance contract.

About EditShare Ark

Developed on the same rock-solid architecture as the shared storage solutions, EditShare Ark supports both disk and tape as a backup and archiving medium, all managed from the same intuitive interface. Ark provides a tiered storage environment that is fully integrated with EditShare tapeless production and shared storage systems. When combined with Flow, the EditShare asset management solution, users can access all the metadata about their archived content directly in the Flow database and browse low-res proxies of their archived media.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

