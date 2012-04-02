ScheduALL Expands West Coast Operations and Appoints Industry Veteran Daniel Pane as Managing Director

(Hollywood, FL) Broadcast industry veteran Daniel Pane is the newly appointed Managing Director of West Coast Operations at ScheduALL. For 23 years, ScheduALL has been the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) software for the media and broadcast industries. Pane will assume the leadership responsibilities for growing west coast operations with a clear focus on studios, broadcast and post production communities.

Prior to ScheduALL, Pane served 7 years as EVP/General Manager of Technicolor New York and prior to that, 4 years as VP/General Manager of Digital Media Services at CFI-Hollywood, a Technicolor Company.

“Dan has great hustle and is wired in to the media and broadcast community. He is a recognized player with strong leadership and team development experience; experience that we will leverage as we continue to grow our west coast operations out of Los Angeles.,” said Joel Ledlow, CEO at ScheduALL.

ScheduALL software enables media and broadcast operations to run more efficiently by managing resources such as people, facilities, equipment and even transmission bandwidth to deliver projects faster, more profitably and with enhanced utilization reporting. ScheduALL's newer technologies allow disparate systems to collaborate on projects and share resource inventories "just in time" to reduce costs and accelerate file based workflows across the community.

“ScheduALL is a brand that everyone recognizes. The fact the company is known as the industry standard and yet refuses to sit passive, speaks volumes. The technology innovations including interoperability and collaboration across our community are a clear indication of why the company is growing so quickly. I am truly excited to be part of it,” said Daniel Pane.

About ScheduALL

ScheduALL is the leading global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions for the broadcast, satellite/transmission, media, and entertainment industries. As a market leader with a 23-year track record of success, ScheduALL is clearly recognized as the partner of choice for operational management solutions with over 1,200 installations in more than 53 countries. The modular approach and scalable product sets provide a collaborative platform for users across multiple environments. ScheduALL clients include all of the major U.S. broadcast networks BBC, FOX News Network, The Associated Press, Intelsat, SES World Skies, Turner Studios, Mediaset, Technicolor, Deluxe, CBC, ABC Australia, and RTL, WWE, Sky News Arabia, Jazeera, etc.