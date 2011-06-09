Nevion appoints Jesse Foster as West Coast Regional Sales Manager

Oxnard, California, June 8, 2011 – Nevion, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has appointed Jesse Foster as west coast regional sales manager. Based in Los Angeles, Foster will be responsible for direct sales to broadcast and post-production customers as well as managing relationships with OEMs on the west coast.

Foster brings a wealth of broadcast industry experience, joining from Evertz Microsystems where he was west coast senior sales manager. During his eight years at Evertz, he was responsible for growing key accounts, resulting in sales figures in excess of $10 million last year. He was initially recruited as a field service technician, providing trouble-shooting, support and training for the company’s west coast customers, and was one of the company’s first employees in the region.

Foster started his broadcast industry career at HD camera rental house Plus8Digital (now part of Panavision). As part of the camera engineering team, he worked closely with camera crews on set and on location for feature films and TV shows such as Minority Report, Arrested Development, and a Charlotte Church/Josh Groban show which, at the time, was the largest switched HD show with 12 HD cameras.

“Jesse brings a rare combination of both technical and commercial expertise to Nevion,” said Mike Root, vice president of sales, Americas, Nevion. “His excellent sales track record, industry relationships and technical knowledge make him a valuable addition to the Nevion team.”

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video services, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. For more information please visit www.nevion.com.

