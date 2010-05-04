Electrosonic Expands its AV Systems Integration and Support Services with Acquisition of DRV

Electrosonic announced today that it has acquired The Multimedia Group Ltd owners of the DRV companies DRV Integration Ltd - one of Europe's foremost designers and integrators of corporate, medical and educational audio-visual technology, and DRV Support Ltd - a leading provider of multimedia managed service and maintenance solutions to organizations across the UK.

The acquisition further expands the reach of Electrosonic's audio-visual solutions and reinforces its focus on growing its service business. DRV's clients include an impressive list of high profile users of audio and video technology including blue chip companies, government departments and some of the world's most prominent banking, pharmaceutical and educational establishments.

"DRV is a perfect fit with Electrosonic. This acquisition aligns well with our strategic goals and also brings a wealth of talent and experience into the Group," said Jim Bowie, President of Electrosonic Group.

Electrosonic and DRV's operations will over time be combined in a manner that strengthens existing services. Operational synergies will enable the introduction of new offerings highly relevant to customer needs.

"We are excited to have the DRV companies become part of the Electrosonic Group," says David Ambrose, Managing Director of Electrosonic Ltd. "The depth of DRV's Multimedia services and expertise complements our strengths in many ways and will help us expand into new areas. I have a high level of respect for DRV's achievements in our industry and am confident that the unique strengths of both organizations will enhance the way we serve the customer."

The Multimedia Group Board are proud to become part of the Electrosonic Group and Roger Vinton comments that "the Electrosonic and DRV teams both share common values for high quality engineering and exceptional customer service which is a great starting point as we move forward. In today's market, multi-national corporations are demanding a wide range of advanced Multimedia technology and are increasingly partnering with companies that have both the expertise and global reach. To facilitate new business opportunities we consider it a great asset to be able to strengthen our offering utilizing Electrosonic's global engineering and support resources, helping strengthen the services we currently provide as well as being able to offer new and additional benefits to each others' clients."

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company with a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has through its 45 year history developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic can provide a wide range of services including consultancy, technical design, maintenance and operational support.

