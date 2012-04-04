Free, Live Online Training Now Available for High Resolution Systems’ UDC Software in the Run Up to NAB 2012

In the run up to its participation at NAB 2012, High Resolution Systems is pleased to announce that it is now offering free, live online training for users of its popular UDC (Universal Device Controller) software. The two-way, hosted training gives new customers a basic overview of the software and tutors them on system set up and initial usage. Advanced (Level 2) training, which will explore all the latest features of UDC software, is expected to launch shortly.

The free, interactive online training is offered by open invitation. The scheduled sessions typically last 20-30 minutes and are led by High Resolution's Drew Taylor. Taylor begins his presentation with basic information and software configurations then opens the floor to questions. "This format allows me to engage with the customers and give them specific feedback about applications," he says. "Sometimes sessions last close to an hour depending on the size of the class and the number of questions they have."

He notes that High Resolution Systems also offers a number of pre-recorded video tutorials on its website 24/7. But he emphasizes that live hosted online training not only gives new users a chance to master the basics of UDC software but also provides potential customers with an important opportunity to see the software at work. "No purchase is required to attend one of our free sessions," says Taylor. "They're designed for present and future customers - everyone is invited."

The free, live online training has been so popular that Taylor has conducted almost one session a week for the past few months. Online training can also be customized for groups of customers or for those using UDC software for specific applications.

More advanced (Level 2) training will soon be available to take customers deeper into the product and its full feature set.

At NAB 2012 High Resolution Systems will be on the show floor in the South Lower Hall at booth SL6028, which it will share with P.I. Engineering. High Resolution Systems will be showing new features for UDC software, including variables, logic and scheduling. The company will also introduce two new products: an Apple iPad app, soon to be available from the appstore, and a Windows 8 tablet app, which is available now.

High Resolution Systems invites everyone to join them at NAB 2012 for a hands-on look at UDC software, all its latest upgrades plus new products designed to extend the software's utility to the world's most popular handheld platforms.

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems, a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.