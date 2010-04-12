CBS News to Unlock Value of One of the World’s Largest Broadcast News Media Archives with Avid Interplay Media Asset Manager

NAB (Booth #SU902), LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2010—Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced that CBS News has selected the new Interplay® Media Asset Manager module to streamline content-related workflows and improve visibility into its asset library. Through a tight integration with its existing Avid Interplay Production and Avid Unity™ ISIS® systems, Interplay Media Asset Manager will enable CBS News to easily identify available tape and digital library media assets for use in its own broadcasts or make them available for sale to third parties.

Kirk Arnold, executive vice president and COO at Avid, said, “CBS News is at the forefront of a rapidly-transforming media industry, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to create more open, agile and collaborative workflows that help to open up new revenue opportunities and reduce operating costs. By leveraging Avid’s open architecture, CBS News will continue to have the flexibility they need to respond to constantly-evolving business requirements.”

Interplay Media Asset Manager enhances content-related workflows by allowing media enterprises to collect, index, catalog, manipulate, retrieve and distribute rich media. Customers can gain greater visibility into their assets, work across teams and geographies, and build business processes adapted to their specific needs.