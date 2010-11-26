AXON MAKES ITS DEBUT AT Government Video Expo 2010

AXON will make its debut at this year's GV Expo, held from December 1-2 in the Walter E Washington Center, Washington DC, booth number 331. Axon will be showing examples from the extensive range of Synapse modular interfaces, SynView multiviewers, Cortex monitoring and control software and the 3rd generation video air check / compliance recording system TRACS2. AXON is also pleased to announce that George Barker has joined the company as US Senior Systems Engineer.

The Synapse system continues to grow, with 3Gig processing and now with, the award-winning 3D processor G3D100, a low latency, dual-channel (stereoscopic) module with specific 3D functions; horizontal and vertical flip on either input for 3D mirror rigs, plus left and right ‘eye’ signal squeeze to present combined anamorphic side-by-side images in a single stream. With two full-blown colour correctors on-board, combined with the on-board mixer can be used to create any type op anaglyph 3D video. The unit has recently been enhanced with 2D to 3D conversion. The module has been used for various 3D demo transmissions in Europe and the US.

AXON’s multiviewer system SynView, part of the Synapse range, is now also available with DVI and VGA inputs, with output resolution up to 1920x1200. Audio bar graphs, multiple Tally and UMD OSD are included as standard. Synview will accept LTC, VITC and NTP for multiple analogue or digital clock displays. Overall, an efficient, integrated monitor solution. SynView is a modular system; every card has its own CPU so is fast to boot and may be used stand-alone. Also additional cards may easily be added to expand an existing system and being modular, SynView may be easily re-configured using our Cortex control and monitoring applications; this flexibility makes SynView attractive to the Hire and Outside Broadcast market where every job is different.

TRACS2, Axon’s 3rd generation video air check / compliance and recording system will be on display with the new HD input feature.

Cortex, AXON’s monitoring and control software will feature the latest developments with PanelView; a customer-definable User Interface for control and monitoring of Axon and third-party products, with Router Control and SNMP functionality.

George Barker, AXON’s new US Senior Systems Engineer, has been working in the broadcast business for many years. His previous work experience includes companies like Miranda, NVision and Harris. George will work closely with Axon's Director of USA Sales Houston Harding.