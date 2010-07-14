Clear-Com Promotes Bob Boster to Vice President of Worldwide Sales

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, JULY 14, 2010 - Clear-Com, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bob Boster to Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Boster will oversee the sales activities for all of Clear-Com, both domestic and international, while further developing the company's strong relationships with its customers and channel partners.

Boster joined Clear-Com in 2006 as a Regional Sales Manager, and was then promoted to Director of Sales for Americas and Asia-Pacific in 2008. Under his leadership, Boster developed solid sales strategies and continued to strengthen channel relationships throughout the North America and Latin America regions. His exhaustive efforts resulted in delivering stellar sales performances, period after period and expanding Clear-Com's footprint in tertiary markets. Boster was also directly responsible for solidifying new intercom customers such as Direct TV and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at the Arizona State University.

Building upon his previous responsibilities, Boster will now use his extensive experience working in international broadcast markets to expand sales activities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa markets.

"The market landscape for intercom is changing rapidly. Customers are demanding more capabilities, flexibility and simpler operations," says Boster. "Clear-Com, with its unique HelixNet platform and broadest range of wireless solutions in the market, continues to meet the need for a variety of communication applications. In my new role, I am committed to making Clear-Com the first choice in intercom solutions for customers around the globe."

Before joining Clear-Com, Boster held the position of Vice President of Sales for the western U.S. region at ENCO Systems, a leading provider of digital audio delivery systems. At ENCO Systems, Bob also held positions as product manager, general manager and managing director. He has worked closely with high-profile clients and played a critical role in the growth of the company and ongoing product development. Prior to ENCO Systems, Bob worked in software development at Orban, focusing on user interface development and strengthening client relationships.

"Bob's promotion to Vice President of Worldwide Sales reflects not only his outstanding performance as a leader in the sales organization, but also his personal commitment in helping customers succeed with Clear-Com solutions," says Matt Danilowicz, President and Managing Director, Clear-Com. "Since arriving at the company four years ago, Bob has progressively taken on more responsibility with our sales efforts, delivering excellent sales results every step of the way. There is no other person better suited for the job."