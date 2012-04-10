Harmonic Introduces Multifunction Receiver-Decoder With Integrated Transcoding

Intelligent Function Integration in ProView(TM) 7100 Streamlines Operations for Broad Range of Distribution Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 10, 2012 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), a global leader in video infrastructure solutions, today announced it is bringing its video compression leadership to the integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) market with the introduction of the ProView(TM) 7100. The next-generation, multifunction ProView 7100 provides transcoding, transport stream descrambling, and MPEG stream processing in a single rack unit. Leveraging a flexible and modular design, the IRD's SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video decoders and transcoders allow content providers, broadcasters, cable MSOs, and telcos cost-effectively to address a wide range of full transport stream distribution and contribution applications, including DVB descrambling and digital turnaround processing.

A powerful and energy-saving solution, the dense ProView 7100 performs multiformat video decoding with up to four stereo pairs of audio decoding, descrambles up to four transport streams, and transcodes up to eight channels -- significantly lowering operating expenses. Its powerful capabilities allow users to distribute superior-quality, multiformat video to their customers by leveraging Harmonic's H.264 and MPEG-2 video codec expertise.

"The launch of the ProView 7100 affirms Harmonic's reputation as an industry leader in both video compression and integrating multiple functions on compact platforms. By adding powerful transcoding capabilities to the popular ProView platform, we're enabling broadcasters to streamline their operations and decrease operating costs," said Tom Lattie, vice president, product management at Harmonic. "The flexible, high-density multichannel solution allows users to deploy an IP headend easily and cost-effectively and launch added-value services such as HD and video on demand with excellent video quality."

The ProView 7100 supports a rich set of input options that range from multiple DVB-S/S2 to IP and DVB-ASI as well as four common interfaces. It is remotely controlled by Harmonic's DMS(TM) distribution management system, providing a complete distribution solution that includes in-band over-the-air control and maintenance of remote sites. The ProView 7100 is easily integrated with any headend architecture, and supports advanced content delivery redundancy schemes.

Harmonic will demonstrate ProView 7100 at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19, at booth SU1802. More information about ProView 7100 and other Harmonic products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's ProView 7100 product. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that ProView 7100 does not obtain market acceptance or meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of its anticipated benefits, such as streamlining operations, cost-effectiveness, lowering operating expenses, energy savings, superior quality video, ease of deployment, integration and migration, flexible design, and support of multiple input options and advanced content delivery redundancy schemes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2011, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

ENDS