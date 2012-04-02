Manhattan Edit Workshop Rocks NAB 2012 with Free Hands-On Training | Session ‘Playlist’ Includes All the Favorites

Get your editing groove on at the MEWShop Edit House; lineup of FREE hands-on training offers both workflow and technology training sessions covering Adobe, Apple, Avid, Blackmagic and more

New York, New York – April 2, 2012 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWshop) is pleased to announce its lineup of free classes to be offered at the NAB 2012 exhibition held in Las Vegas, NV from April 16 – 19 (booth 12805). An extension of their professional, certified training, the MEWshop Edit House will feature workshops taught by industry professionals covering a wide range of workflows, including multi-camera productions, DSLR shoots, stereoscopic 3D, color grading and visual effects creation. In addition to the free hands-on workshops, the MEWshop Edit House will feature special presentations. Notable guest speakers include Radical Media’s Evan Schechtman, who will discuss the company’s wildly successful Sting ‘appumentary’ as well as the crowd-sourced phenomenon “Johnny Cash Project,” and Michael Tronick, who will talk in-depth about his role as editor for the feature film, Act of Valor.

The MEWshop Edit House FREE Workshop Playlist Includes:

Attendees can register for their favorite title session at http://www.mewshop.com/contact/rsvp/.

“The MEWshop Edit House is the place to be at NAB this year. We’ve got a killer lineup of classes covering all there is to know about post-production, and a cool spot to hang out at as well,” says Josh Apter, founder and president, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “Regardless of what brings you to NAB, our booth is where you’ll go to relax, learn and network.”

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools®, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke® and ASSIMILATE SCRATCH training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

