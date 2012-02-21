Media Choice to Distribute Sencore Product Line to Broadcast Customers in Benelux and DACH Regions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Feb. 21, 2012 -- Sencore today announced that it has appointed Netherlands-based distributor Media Choice Broadcast Solutions to resell the company's full line of signal quality, transmission, and video delivery solutions to customers in the Benelux and DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) regions.

"Media Choice Broadcast Solutions has a strong presence in the cable, satellite, and broadcast industries, and its extensive network of customer relationships will help us take the Sencore product line to new levels in the Benelux and DACH regions," said Tony Oehlerking, general manager of international business development at Sencore. "Sencore products -- coupled with excellent support and service from Media Choice Broadcast Solutions -- are an ideal combination for broadcasters throughout these countries as they look to make a seamless transition to all-digital delivery while maximizing bandwidth and existing infrastructure."

# # #

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.