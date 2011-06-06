LYNX Technik Showcases Modular Interfaces Throughout Asia

yellobrik, Series 5000, to be featured at Shanghai TV Festival, KOBA, and Broadcast Asia

June 1, 2011 – Weiterstadt, Germany -- LYNX Technik AG will showcase their yellobrik® and Series 5000 signal processing solutions and modular interfaces throughout Asia during June at the following events:

- Shanghai TV Festival in Shanghai, China – June 6-10, 2011 – Booth Number: Evertop booth# B001

- KOBA – Seoul, Korea – June 14-17, 2011 – Booth Number: Sion Media booth: #3263

- Broadcast Asia – Singapore – June 21-24, 2011 – Booth Number: Media Guru booth #4F4-05 and Daxco booth #4J3-05.

LYNX Technik distribution partners throughout Asia; Evertop in China, Sion Media in Korea, and Media Guru in India, and system integrator Daxco, will all show a mixture of LYNX Technik equipment at the Asian shows. The LYNX Technik interface solutions are used in broadcast facilities worldwide including; OB vans, production, and playout facilities.

Products to be showcased include the yellobrik series, a family of extremely easy to set-up and use, plug-and-play interfaces. Series 5000, a comprehensive line of high-end rack and card based terminal equipment solutions for conversion, distribution, transmission, multiplexing/demultiplexing, embedding/de-embedding, frame sync’ing, audio delay and test signal generation will also be on display.

Visitors to the Shanghai TV Festival will be able to see yellobrik 3G converters, sync pulse generators, distribution amplifiers as well as fiber receivers, transmitter and transceivers. Series 5000 cards on display include a frame synchronizer, test signal generator, down converter, SDI changeover switch, distribution amplifier, as well as the popular “flex cards – many solutions in one.”

Visitors to KOBA will be able to see a variety of yellobrik’s including the recently introduced CWDM fiber yelobriks; 9 Channel CWDM Optical multiplexers / demultiplexers. Series 5000 fiber products will also be highlighted including; 3G SDI / Fiber transceivers, transmitters and receivers.

Visitors to Broadcast Asia will be able to see yellobrik 3G converters, sync pulse generators, distribution amplifiers as well as fiber receivers, transmitters and transceivers. Also on display will be Series 5000 converters, distribution amplifiers and test generators as well as the LYNX Technik APPolo Control system software.

Moses Chen, LYNX Technik Sales Manager, Asia Pacific will be available at all three shows. Moses can be reached at: moses.chen@lynx-technik.com , phone +886 2 8787 7766 and mobile: +886 932 205 329.