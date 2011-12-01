Production Central Opens it's Live Webcast HD Studio

(New York) – Production Central based in Manhattan has expanded its operation with the opening of a new daylight studio conveniently located on 369 W 34th street to better satisfy all video or film location needs.

The new Daylight Studio is a 2.500 square feet space with oversized windows facing the South and West providing beautiful, bright, clear sun exposure or if preferred a black out option is available. The studio is equipped with a green screen, color backdrops, film/video/photo tabletop, teleprompters and the new TriCaster (TCXD300) available for rental. The TriCaster is a high definition, network quality portable live production solution, which allows for multi-channel switching, network-style live virtual sets, titling, digital disk recording, audio mixing, editing and full streaming. “David Fuhrer, President of Production Central said: “ Now with this new location, we hope to better satisfy our clients with yet another great shooting platform” .

With its other two studios near union square, on 18th street, Production Central has been the company of choice offering consistent and outstanding full-video production services pertaining to corporate videos, industrials, TV commercials and internal company videos. For over 10 years Production Central has serviced an impressive list of clients including Gerber, L’Oreal, Chrysler, Vogue, Johnson & Johnson, PBS, Pfizer, Sony, Showtime, Verizon, WebMD, the Learning Annex and has successfully renewed a second season with The Onion.

Backed by a dedicated crew, Production Central provides specialities in all manner of production services which includes Greenscreen Studios, sound stages, lighting and grip, teleprompters, video editing, crew hire and web streaming . By bringing together production, editing and web video encoding, Production Central’s integrated facilities has the tools required to make it happen all within an affordable budget.

Production Central is just a call away and ready to offer customized production services.

For more information call 212.631.0435 or visit prodcentral.com