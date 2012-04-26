ArcLight Chooses Christie For Digital Cinema Projectors For Both 2K and 4K Movie Experiences

Christie®, a global leader in digital cinema projection, today announced that ArcLight Cinemas has completed the digital conversion of its four locations in California, boasting 33 auditoriums and 61 screens, with Christie Solaria® Series CP2210 2K, Christie CP4220 and Christie CP4230 4K projectors aligned to provide the best in both conventional and premier movie experiences.

The most advanced offerings in Christie’s industry-leading Solaria Series, the CP4220/30 projectors in particular provide brilliant 3D images in 4K resolution, along with the highest level of content security combined with easy operations and maintenance.

All auditoriums within the ArcLight brand are premium presentation auditoriums, focusing on a “black box” design aesthetic, which emphasizes undistracted viewing and features the best in sight and sound technology.

“Christie’s Solaria series will make it possible for us to present the latest technological advances to our patrons, such as 3D and big-screen experiences, as well as high frame rate (HFR) movies scheduled to launch later this year, beginning with epics such as Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit,” said Joe Miraglia, director of design, construction and facilities for ArcLight. “Since we offer a range of movies and theaters to suit distinct audiences, we needed digital projection that could adapt to any need, and Christie gave us the best solution.”

The projectors were installed by ACS Enterprises Inc. which chose Christie because of its winning combination of product and support excellence.

“At ACS, we care about our clients, their theaters and their continued success,” said Jose Alvarado, chief executive officer of ACS. “Christie is a partner that shares our philosophy and wanted to make sure we succeeded in our digital cinema transitions. By helping us succeed, they too succeed.

“In addition to providing first-rate technology, Christie collaborated in installation design, setup and testing though its Christie Managed Services group, which has been extremely helpful in quickly and efficiently providing the assistance we needed for ArcLight’s unique requirements,” added Alvarado.

Part of the Pacific Theatres group, the ArcLight chain includes the famous ArcLight Hollywood, which boasts the historic and unique Cinerama Dome – one of only three such theaters in the world today. In keeping with the unique architecture, and to be able to deliver a variety of enhanced movie experiences, the Dome now features

Christie Duo™ technology, a configuration of two projectors, advanced software and a space-saving frame that delivers a completely seamless, premium movie experience for the world’s largest screens.

Craig Sholder, vice president, Entertainment Solutions for Christie, said, “We offer an unparalleled range of leading-edge product, support, partnerships and financing options to make the benefits of digital projection available to all types of exhibitor in every market. It’s because of this commitment, and the loyalty of our customers, that we lead the market for digital projection solutions, and we’re pleased to have ArcLight as part of our customer family.”

ACS looks forward to many successful deployments with Christie, which dovetails with its long-range thinking to benefit clients. “It is part of our continued support cycle to monitor developments in the industry to make sure our clients are aware of the latest technology advances and what motion picture releases will implement/introduce such programs,” said Alvarado. “Our industry experiences have made us recognize that technological advances in motion pictures, with both picture and sound delivery, are usually not successful without the release of a major motion picture that demands these advances. It’s a process we consistently monitor; making sure our clients are in a position to adapt and implement when that picture is released to their patrons.”

About ArcLight Cinemas

ArcLight Cinemas, created by Pacific Theatres, represents an evolution in the movie going experience. With locations in Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Pasadena and El Segundo, the chain offers an unprecedented combination of technology, amenities, comfort, and customer service. ArcLight Cinema’s dynamic programming ranges from the newest Hollywood blockbusters to independent art house fare, cult favorites and classics and 21+ screenings, making it one of the most popular destinations for discerning moviegoers. Its signature amenities include black box auditoriums, extra-wide seats with double armrests, stadium seating, reserved seating at many locations and a wide variety of counter and café food options. For more information about ArcLight, visit www.arclightcinemas.com.