VIDEO GRAPHICS AND EDITING POST PRODUCTION FACILITY BLUEROOM ADDS NEW AUDIO SERVICES WITH ASSISTANCE FROM GC PRO

— Leading full-service video post-production facility adds ADR and Foley recording and editing services with equipment choices based on advice from the world’s largest and most comprehensive professional audio dealer —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, March 11, 2010 — Blueroom, an industry-leading video post production facility with locations in Hollywood and Manhattan Beach, California, and a satellite facility in Louisiana, has added ADR and Foley recording and editing services to the premium visual effects and editing services it has offered the film and television industry since 1998. New control rooms and recording spaces at the Chaplin Theater on the Raleigh Studios lot in Hollywood and at Blueroom’s new Manhattan Beach location (where Blueroom is doing work for ABC’s Castle and Private Practice series, as well as the upcoming Iron Man 2 and additional Marvel Entertainment film features, among many other projects) were equipped with state-of-the-art audio technology supplied by and through Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users. Key purchases included fully-loaded Digidesign Pro Tools HD systems; Yamaha 02R96 mixing consoles; microphones from leading brands including Shure, Sennheiser and Neumann; and Genelec active monitoring systems.

“GC Pro was instrumental in helping us add audio services to the company in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” says Mike Patterson, Audio Mixer at Blueroom. Patterson cites the assistance given by GC Pro’s Richard Ash and Dan Scalpone. “They helped us make some of the big-ticket decisions such as consoles and recording systems, and they were extremely knowledgeable about how systems work, as well as helping us adapt them to fit our needs,” he said. He also noted that, in addition to helping research a synchronization solution for the 43-inch and 60-inch video displays, as well as the large projection screen at the Hollywood facility (establishing the appropriate frame-delay value for each type of screen), GC Pro also sourced the product, despite it not being in GC Pro’s standard inventory. Blueroom has also begun construction on their new mix room, housing a Digidesign ICON Digital Console, to be completed this spring. This facility will add television, trailer and pre-dubbing work to Blueroom’s services.

Along the same lines, GC Pro found a solution that gave the studios’ red “record” warning lights a pair of yellow sidebars that would let people know when recording was about to begin, and integrated it so that they would illuminate when the Pro Tools system drops into record mode. Patterson concludes, “It wasn’t about them making a sale – it was about how they could make what we were trying to do as good as it could possibly be. They truly understand what we do and that was extremely helpful when designing the new control rooms.”