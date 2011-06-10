Three New Scan Converters For Use in Boardrooms, Military and Classrooms

Grass Valley, California, 7 June 2011 – Today Ensemble Designs is introducing three new scan converters; BrightEye Mitto Fiber, BrightEye Mitto HD and BrightEye Mitto Pro. The new products will be debuted at Ensemble Designs' booth 2313 at the infoComm Show in Orlando, June 15-17, 2011.

“The introduction of these new scan converters is a direct result of customer requests,” said Mondae Hott, Director of Sales at Ensemble Designs. “We're responding to what people asked us for. Now they can choose the perfect scan converter for their video facility, whether it's a boardroom or a military installation.”

The new products are part of Ensemble's BrightEye family of signal processing equipment. The scan converters address the a wide range of video applications including high-end military, medical, classroom, broadcast, church and corporate. Mitto Pro, Mitto HD and Mitto Fiber take video from a computer, such as Skype, YouTube, maps and medical video, and convert the material to SD, HD or 3 Gb/s serial digital video. All Mitto units accept VGA, DVI and HDMI input signals from PC and Mac computers.

“Regardless of how quickly we need to take Mitto to air, it works famously every time. And it looks spectacular. When we covered the blizzards last winter, all of our user-generated content submissions and Skype came through Mitto.” said John Schilberg, VP of Technology, Griffin Communications, KWTV, KOTV and KQCW-TV.

Ensemble offers four different BrightEye Mitto units, each with varying inputs, outputs and capabilities, allowing the end- user to choose exactly the Mitto with the best set of functionality for their particular video application. All of BrightEye Mitto units convert YouTube™, Skype™ video, weather radar, viewer emails and maps to video. Just a small part of the screen, such as a Skype window, can be selected with a mouse and converted to full screen HD. Ensemble's proprietary upconversion and filtering processing provides broadcast quality video for use in high end applications.

The new BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber has DVI, VGA, or HDMI inputs and provides SD, HD, or 3 Gb/s SDI video outputs as well as an optical SDI output. Complete control of audio levels, channel mixing, and audio delay is provided for the analog, AES and embedded audio inputs. The BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber can also be used with Apple's iPad and iPhone enabling video from these devices to be converted to SDI.

The new BrightEye Mitto HD outputs HD or SD SDI video and also has complete audio controls.

The new BrightEye Mitto Pro has a reduced feature set for customers who don't need 3G or high end audio controls. BrightEye Mitto Pro outputs HD or SD SDI video.

Based in Grass Valley, California, Ensemble Designs is in their 21th year of business and is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

###

Ensemble Designs PO Box 993, Grass Valley CA 95945 USA

http://www.ensembledesigns.com

Tel: +1 530.478.1830

infoComm #2313

Press Contact: Cindy Zuelsdorf

cindy@ensembledesigns.com

Tel: +1 530.478.8328