The Tiffen Company Stands Out at NAB 2012 with Brand New Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Series Tripod Product Line

New tripod and head models support professional video production; ideal for DSLR and fast-turn shoots

Las Vegas, NV – April 13, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, today unveiled its brand new Davis & Sanford® Pro Elite Tripod and Head product line at the NAB 2012 at booth C8818. Davis & Sanford, one of America’s oldest, most respected tripod manufacturers, has been a major force in the advancement of modern tripod design for nearly 80 years. “Pro Elite brings the outstanding value proposition that Davis & Sanford is so well known for to the professional market,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Its versatile design supports both smooth surface and rugged terrain shoots with high-performance camera support capabilities and all the necessary controls for photographers to make those critical adjustments to get the shot they want. The new Pro Elite line delivers tremendous price performance backed by the exceptional Davis & Sanford engineering capabilities that have made them a leader in tripod design for the last 80 years.”

The new Davis & Sanford Pro Series is the only professional tripod solution to ship with both a ground and mid-level spreader and a true fluid head design, providing shooters a system that performs flawlessly on both flat and uneven surfaces. The ergonomically designed lever system offers shooters incredibly smooth pan, scan and tilt with counter balance control capabilities that support a wide range of camera weights. The variable quick release allows users to easily fine tune the camera balance.

The New Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Tripods – Models and Highlights

The new Davis & Sanford Pro Elite tripods and heads debut at the price point of $699.99 for the PE 3100-25 and PE5075-15 models and $1099.99 for the PE 5100-25 model.

Pro Elite 3100-25 — 100mm 2 in 1 video tripod w/ 5-25 fluid head

• 2 in 1 spreader feature includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity.

• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure

• 2-stage quick-lock leg clamping system

• Rapid action transport clips

• Spike feet or rubber feet option included

• 525 head has selectable 4-position pan and tilt drag

• 525 head has selectable 5-position plus 0 counterbalance system

• 525 head has 80mm sliding camera plate range and bubble level

• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included

Maximum Height: 64″ Minimum Height: 23.6″ Folded: 35.4″

Mid Level Spreader: snap in w/stationary 47″ floor diameter

Floor Spreader Diameter Min: 25″ Max: 41″

Tripod Capacity 88 lbs, Head Payload: 8.8 lbs-25 lbs

Box Size: 29″ x 9″ x 9″, Master Pack: 4 pc; 30” x 19” x 19″

Pro Elite 5075-15 — 75mm 2 in 1 video tripod w/ 5-15 fluid head

• 2 in 1 spreader feature includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity.

• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure

• 2-stage quick-lock leg clamping system

• Rapid action transport clips

• Spike feet or rubber feet option included

• 515 head has selectable 4-position pan and tilt drag

• 515 head has selectable 5-position plus 0 counterbalance system

• 515 head has 80mm sliding camera plate range and bubble level

• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included

Maximum Height: 64″ Minimum Height: 23.6″ Folded: 35.4″

Mid Level Spreader: snap in w/stationary 47″ floor diameter

Floor Spreader Diameter Min: 25″ Max: 41″

Tripod Capacity 88 lbs, Head Payload: 2 lbs-15 lbs

Box Size: 29″ x 9″ x 9″, Master Pack: 4 pc; 30” x 19” x 19″

Pro Elite 5100-25 — 100mm Video Tripod w/3-25 fluid head

• Adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity

• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure

• 2-stage quick-lock leg clamping system

• Rapid-action transport lock

• Spike feet option included

• 3-15 head has selectable 4-position pan and tilt drag

• 3-15 head has selectable 3-position counterbalance system

• Head has mini Euro quick release plate and bubble level

• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included

Maximum Height: 64″ Minimum Height: 23.6″ Folded: 35.4″

Floor Spreader: Diameter Min: 25″ Max: 41″

Leg Lock Type: Flip

Tripod Capacity 88 lbs, Head Payload: 2 lbs-15 lbs

Box Size: 29″ x 9″ x 9″, Master Pack: 4 pc; 30” x 19” x 19″

For more information about Davis & Sanford tripods, please visit http://www.tiffen.com/products.html?tablename=davissanford.

About Davis & Sanford

Davis & Sanford, one of America’s oldest, most respected tripod manufacturers, has been a major force in the advancement of modern tripod design for nearly 80 years. The company grew out of the renowned Davis & Sanford Photo Studio on Fifth Avenue in New York. Founded in 1892 it catered to members of New York’s high society, including such notables as Andrew Carnegie. In 1930, Davis & Sanford was re-established as a tripod manufacturer specializing in super-rigid, light- weight metal tripods that set a standard for the industry. That spirit of functional excellence, technical innovation, and outstanding value continues today, with the latest line of Davis & Sanford tripods.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

