Delta Media Servers to supply key content for video exhibition

Atlas AV has completed a renovation of the extensive audiovisual exhibition surrounding The Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.

(c) Atlas AV

In explaining about the technology installed, Alan Williams, Operations Manager at Atlas AV says: “The interpretation designs provided by Ralph Appelbaum Associates and interior fit-out by Beck Interiors are complemented by state of the art audio visual technology.”

“projection is prominent within the exhibition and displays are all individually warped and blended using Delta Media Servers to fit the contours of the historic building with masks placed on the edges for a soft edge. Uncompressed content created by Center Screen Productions is controlled by 7thSense Design Delta central media servers, providing frame accurate synchronised projections with 32 channels of audio over CobraNet to provide genlocked audio in addition to genlocked video displayed in stunning 1080p HD.”

“One area presents to visitors over 25 metres of bespoke projection all perfectly synchronised. The display acts as a single image punctuated only by the character of the ancient monument bringing the history and spectacle of The Crown Jewels to life.”

It is expected that there will be 3 million visitors to the exhibition this year as attention focuses on HM The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and the London Olympics. Please see more information from the historic Royal Palaces Website, http://www.hrp.org.uk/TowerOfLondon/stories/crownjewels.

www.7thsensedesign.com