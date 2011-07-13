AEG Digital Media Increases Global Reach with Pacific Television Center

LOS ANGELES (July 13, 2011) - AEG Digital Media, the leading provider of complete webcast management and media services for live streaming events and online video, today announced their strategic alliance with Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company.

This alliance allows AEG Digital Media to expand its global footprint and cut costs for customers while still allowing them to get the benefit of the webcast expert's fully equipped center and knowledgeable staff. This alliance also provides new revenue opportunities to customers through AEG Digital Media's enlarged reach.

"This strategic alliance prevents customers from having to pay for high transmission rates to get their signal back to our center in Los Angeles and provides them with more revenue options and opportunities across the globe," said Joe Einstein, vice president of Production Services. "Now, we can extend a near local transmission rate and customers maintain access to our facility and experts."

AEG Digital Media will utilize The Switch Los Angeles, which is a broadcast hub that provides access to an extensive variety of content resources and is hosted by Pacific Television Center. This hub allows access to any broadcaster, production house or fiber network that maintains a port at The Switch, including PacTV's global fiber network. With access to The Switch at PacTV, AEG Digital Media is able to provide affordable local connectivity and enhanced customer-controlled switching at a moment's notice.

"This strategy allows high-quality webcasts and video streams to be delivered all over the world via our far-reaching network," said Jakob Nielsen, Pacific Television Center's Project Coordinator. "AEG Digital Media produces webcasts for some of the world's most well-known events and through PacTV's services, we can help them distribute these streams to a larger, global audience."