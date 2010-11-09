Singular Software Announces PluralEyes for Avid Media Composer Public Beta Program

The celebrated synchronization tool adds another NLE notch to its post-production belt

Vancouver, British Columbia --Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, has announced it has once again expanded its support for non-linear editing applications by launching the highly-anticipated PluralEyes® for Avid® Media Composer® public beta program. Now with support for Media Composer, PluralEyes provides users with valuable workflow automation features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions quickly and efficiently. PluralEyes analyzes audio information and automatically synchronizes corresponding video clips, saving video editors hours in post. With PluralEyes, there is no need for timecode, clappers, or any special production preparation.

The PluralEyes for Media Composer public beta is available for both Windows® and Mac® OS X® users. To download the PluralEyes for Avid Media Composer public beta, please visit: href="http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html">http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About PluralEyes

A fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels, PluralEyes can be used for a wide-range of projects, from weddings and live events, to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more.

Recently honored with DV Magazine’s “Award of Excellence”; those that have reviewed PluralEyes continue to sing its praises. Filmmaker and director David Smith says: “…PluralEyes will find a use in any situation in which multiple audio sources are used, in both video and audio production situations. It's a real time saver that will become as automatic to use as your ripple edit button or your Shuttle Pro - one of those tools that, once used, will never be left out of the workflow.”

To read the rest of David Smith’s review of PluralEyes on AusCam Online, please visit: http://bit.ly/9ecG2J.

To read more PluralEyes quotes and reviews, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/reviews.html.

Other PluralEyes Versions

PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro (Windows), Final Cut® Pro, and Sony® Vegas® Pro is available for purchase on the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html.

Students and instructors can also benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

You can test drive PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

