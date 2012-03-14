RumJungle Media increases capacity with Adtec Digital HD encoder/modulator

RumJungle Media, a production company in Mound, MN, has chosen Adtec Digital’s high-definition DSNG/contribution encoder/modulator, and multi-CODEC ultra-low, low and normal delay MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 high-definition IRD devices to expand its current service offerings.

“When CBS requested we use MPEG-4 for the Iowa Caucuses, we began to look into several options for upgrading our encoders,” said Robin Mahle, RumJungle Media production manager. “Our goal was to be able to fulfill our clients’ transmission needs using the Adtec EN-91 encoders.”

The EN-91 supports high-definition and standard-definition MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 video with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling and support for up to eight pairs of audio. Time code, captions, Teletex and AFD support are standard. Paired with the RD60 receiver, the EN-91 can deliver HD-SDI with end-to-end delays of 100 milliseconds with no dedicated fiber link needed.

The new encoders have allowed RumJungle Media to increase its two-path truck to four paths.

