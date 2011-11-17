intoPIX licenses its 4K JPEG2000 IP-cores to NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

interBee Show – Tokyo - Japan - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions – announced today that NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (Japan) has adopted intoPIX JPEG 2000 4K FPGA IP-cores for developing an advanced codec system for high quality Ultra HD streaming applications.

intoPIX technology enables NTT Advanced Technology to design a 4K based JPEG2000 codec board capable to encode or decode 4K resolution up to 60 images per second. The new board will address such demanding applications as high quality archiving in JPEG 2000 or Ultra HD (4K/8K) live streaming.

"We're really pleased to work with a flagship partner such as NTT Advanced Technology Corporation," said intoPIX Chief Strategic Officer, Jean-François Nivart, “NTT Advanced Technology is an established expert in network communication and video transmission”.

“intoPIX JPEG 2000 high quality codecs are the perfect answer to the challenge of providing more pixels and higher frame rates to the audio-visual industry”, said Hitoshi TAKANASHI, Business Unit Manager at NTT Advanced Technology Corporation. “With JPEG2000, the video quality always remains exceptional for all formats. It is a frame by frame compression, scalable in resolution, and it compresses pictures in a visually or even mathematically lossless way with a very low latency.”

The new NTT 4K Codec system using intoPIX JPEG2000 technology is expected to be presented at NAB 2012, held in Las Vegas, April 16th to 18th.

About NTT Advanced Technology

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (NTT-AT) as a subsidiary of NTT, the largest telecommunications service provider in Japan, offers high quality technology solutions in information and communication to enterprises around the world. NTT-AT is developing products that employ video/audio processing technologies to realize high-quality communications.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and boards that enable leading-edge JPEG 2000 image compression, security and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.