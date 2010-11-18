LYNX Technik AG® Announces Firmware Upgrade for yellobrik® SDI to HDMI Converter, CDH 1811

LYNX Technik AG, provider of signal processing solutions for the broadcast and professional AV industries, announces a firmware upgrade for its yellobrik SDI to HDMI converter, the CDH 1811.

The firmware upgrade is free, simple to install, and adds several unique features to the already feature-rich CDH 1811 yellobrik SDI to HDMI converter. The on-screen overlay now supports audio presence by showing audio level meters for 16 channels of monitoring. The upgrade also provides users with enhanced flexibility to display active format description (AFD), wide screen signaling (WSS) and VI code for aspect ratio, active picture characteristics and other metadata.

The enhancements supplement the existing features of the CDH 1811’s on-screen overlay mode, which includes the display of the SDI input format and bit depth, burn-in windows for DVITC, VITC, LTC timecode, and closed caption presence indication.

Audio support includes balanced line level or unbalanced professional level analog audio outputs, as well as AES outputs which can pass through DolbyE. Two channels of audio from the incoming video signal, or eight channels selected from the input signal can be de-embedded and output as digital AES or analog audio, or embedded into the HDMI output.

An optional fiber interface turns the CDH 1811 yellobrik into a fiber converter and can be used as an SDI fiber transmission system for HDMI confidence monitoring.

By connecting SDI devices to the CDH 1811 and hooking up an HDMI display, broadcasters and professional AV users can visually monitor SDI video, audio feeds, and a vast amount of information about the connected signals.

As with all yellobrik modules, all controls, settings and instructions are located on the front panel, so simple function changes and configurations can be accomplished immediately.

Pricing & Availability:

The firmware upgrade for the yellobrik CDH 1811 SDI to HDMI converter is available now and free for all existing CDH 1811 customers.

The firmware can be downloaded at: http://www.lynx-technik.com/index.php?id=549

An installation guide can be downloaded at: http://www.lynx-technik.com/fileadmin/user_upload/DownloadFiles/yellobrik/Cut_Sheets/firmware-upgrade-rev1.pdf