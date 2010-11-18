Give the Gift of Alignment with DSC Labs World-Renowned Camera Charts

“Bundle-up” this holiday season and save hundreds of dollars on DSC Labs’ favorite precision tools

Toronto, Canada --DSC Labs, developer of innovative products for image quality improvement, is bundling their most popular charts and accessories into affordable packages just in time for the holiday season. Utilized by award winning DP’s and engineers worldwide, DSC Labs produces a wide range of precision test patterns that have been developed and designed using input and suggestions from customers. Whether you are a working in 3D, film, or television, this is your chance to purchase DSC’s distinguished charts and accessories in package deals that are hundreds of dollars off normal pricing.

Available For A Limited Time From DSC Labs

• The 3D Specialist Kit (Saves $359)

• The Senior HD Specialist Bundle (Saves $286)

• The Standard HD Specialist Bundle (Saves $250)

• The Live TV Specialist Bundle (Saves $250)

• The DSC Field Kit (Saves $74)

For full bundle details, please visit: http://www.dsclabs.com/Chart%20Bundles.htm

About DSC Labs

DSC Labs has been dedicated to image integrity in visual communications for more than 48 years. The company’s pioneering engineering achievements include patented image processes and the development of standardized industry-wide test patterns, earning DSC the Fuji Gold Medal for outstanding contributions to television. “Better Images through Research” articulates the company’s continuing commitment to making innovative products for image quality improvement.

