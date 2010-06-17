FxFactory Development Partner SUGARfx Releases Magimoto Animation Plug-In For Final Cut Studio

Brand new layer animation tool boasts intuitive control capabilities for simplifying complex animations; manipulation directly within the editing timeline without keyframes

Boston, MA – June 17, 2010 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast markets, announced that development partner SUGARfx has released a brand new FxFactory powered plug-in, MagiMoto. FxFactory powered plug-ins are designed by Noise Industries and their development partners to extend the visual effects capabilities of Adobe® After Effects®, Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Apple Motion® and Apple Final Cut® Express applications. MagiMoto boasts a variety of clever animation capabilities, which allow users to easily spin, scale, dissolve, throw and wiggle objects. By eliminating cumbersome keyframes, artists have more time to explore creative boundaries by manipulating video elements and inventing combinations of moves and spins yielding limitless animation options.

“SUGARfx designer Ricardo Silva has created a variety of customizable and expansive animations for some big-name companies and clients. It is no surprise to me that he would augment his product catalogue by including something just as creative and complex, yet so easy to use,” comments Niclas Bahn, director of business development, Noise Industries. “With MagiMoto, adding motion to images is no longer boring and tedious.”

“FxFactory is an extremely friendly platform to develop plug-ins for the Mac editors,” says Ricardo Silva, founder, SUGARfx. “Our latest plug-in, MagiMoto, provides the perfect tool to animate video layers inside Apple and Adobe applications. Its simple, yet powerful engine is sure to satiate many of our users' requests for automatic moves and creative animation techniques.”

MagiMoto Highlights

• Easy-to-use animation features, including Dissolve, Scale, Spin, Throw and Wiggle

• No keyframes necessary

• Customizable transitions for animation projects or slideshows

• Option to save presets or share with other users

• Elegant user interface

• Built-in help tutorials

• On-screen element synchronization feedback

Availability and Pricing of SUGARfx MagiMoto

MagiMoto is available for $49 USD via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com).

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio and Apple Final Cut Express users can also sample hundreds of other FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version of FxFactory from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About SUGARfx Founder Ricardo Silva

SUGARfx founder and broadcast designer Ricardo Silva has worked with an assortment of well-known entertainment giants including National Geographic, Discovery Channel, Telemundo, NBC, Univision, TLC, and Fox Sports International and holds two Emmy®-nominations from 2001 and 2008 for “Outstanding Main Title Design” by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since joining the Noise Industries development partner program in 2006, Silva has facilitated the engineering of numerous image treatment and processing plug-ins for the FxFactory platform. For more information on SUGARfx, please visit: http://www.sugarfx.tv.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the postproduction and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com/.

