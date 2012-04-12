Université du Québec à Montréal Moves Its Media With EditShare

University modernizes its production and post-production studios with EditShare end-to-end tapeless workflows and collaborative storage

Boston, MA – April 12, 2012 – EditShare®, the technology leader in cross platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, is pleased to announce that the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) is replacing its existing video and cinema production and post-production facilities with two professional HD television studios and master control room powered by EditShare tapeless workflow solutions; Geevs for ingest and distribution, Flow for asset management, XStream for collaborative storage and Ark for backup and archiving. The new installation provides an integrated workflow, connecting production and post-production systems including the university’s 75 Avids, 50 Final Cut Pros and 30 Adobe Premiere editing workstations. “We have been looking at different video servers – recording, post and archiving – for the last two years and have done our share of testing and visits to local broadcasters like Radio-Canada/CBC and TVA, Télé-Québec, etc. After taking the EditShare solution through its paces, we found that it best suited our needs with regards to teaching, production and research,” says Gilles Boulet, Director of Audiovisual Services, UQAM. “We look forward to forming a strong relationship with EditShare and introducing the next generation filmmakers, journalists and media moguls to the tremendous benefits of working in a tapeless workflow.”

Spearheading the tapeless workflow design is EditShare’s Montreal-based business partner INSO. “As an integrator on the project, we worked very closely with EditShare and UQAM, providing project analysis and system integration consultancy,” says Khalid Bouzidi, media sales manager, INSO. “EditShare systems provide tremendous flexibility in terms of workflow integration and media facilitation. Their asset management and collaborative storage platforms are ideal for the unique needs of UQAM.” In addition to customizing the EditShare installation to support the UQAM workflow, INSO is integrating the university’s new media network infrastructure with the existing one to support the new media workflow.

Building a Workflow and a Partnership

The effect of the EditShare installation spans beyond the UQAM production facilities, offering immense real-world benefits for the University’s communication students learning to master the tools of the media trade. “We do more than just sell gear to our customers. We build long-standing relationships that help us better understand where customers want to be with regards of their technology and how we can best serve them. However UQAM is a bit different,” says Andy Liebman, founder and president, EditShare. “In partnership with UQAM, we will launch a number of programs including a competition where students can have their work showcased as part of our corporate demo reel that is shown internationally to thousands of broadcasters. This type of partnership allows us to become an important extension of UQAMs prestigious digital media program and work more closely with the next round of up-and-coming digital media stars. It’s a tremendous opportunity and we are thrilled to be moving forward with the relationship.”

About UQAM Communications Program

UQAM has the largest faculty of communication and also the largest faculty of art in Canada (number of students, programs and teachers). UQAM teaches and does research in all fields of creativity: dance, music, visual arts, digital arts, theater, art teaching, graphic design, industrial, urban and architectural design, cinema, television, journalism, new and interactive media. All of these fields offer distinct bachelor degrees and a total of 12 Masters and six doctorate degrees.

About INSO

Inso Média is an innovative leader in collaborative video production workflows solutions, offering its expertise to fields such as media, entertainment industry, and education. Inso is also offering a wide portfolio of media solutions designed for creative content professionals (broadcasters, video Post-Production, movies, advertising and special effect studios), Inso Média is the largest Apple Final Cut Studio and Editshare workflow integrator in Eastern Canada. Inso Média is a subsidiary of Inso Solutions Informatiques, a long experienced player in the IT industry, founded in 1983 and currently employing 120 people.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and the world’s first 3-platform (Windows, OS X and Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2012 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email: janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

Tel +1 (617) 817-6595

####